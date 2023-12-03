No. 7 Texas beats Oklahoma State 49-21 in Big 12 Championship game to move one step closer to College Football Playoff

Longhorns finish regular season 12-1 with rout of Cowboys at AT&T Stadium

Texas fans will be rooting for Louisville and Georgia the rest of the day.

Texas made its Big 12 Championship victory look easy with a 49-21 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday from AT&T Stadium.

The No. 7 Longhorns led the entire game and dug too deep a hole for the Cowboys early in the second quarter with a 28-7 lead.

The conference championship victory comes a day after a dead Longhorn was found in an Oklahoma State fraternity house.

Texas came into Saturday’s victory ranked No. 7 in the College Football Playoff standings and needed a win to have any chance of winning a national championship this season. He took care of the biggest step.

Now, the Longhorns must wait for other results to know their fate in the postseason.

Texas’ Quinn Ewers looked solid throughout the game, throwing for 452 yards and four touchdowns.

No. 3 Washington’s loss to No. 5 Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday left one team out of Texas’ path to the four-team CFP.

No. 1 Georgia plays No. 8 Alabama in the SEC Championship on Saturday afternoon.

A Bulldog win would eliminate any chance of the Longhorns being overtaken for a playoff spot, even with their win over the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa earlier this season.

All Texas fans will be rooting for Louisville on Saturday night, which plays No. 4 Florida State. It would be difficult to deny an undefeated Power Five Conference champion a CFP berth.

No. 6 Ohio State’s regular season ends by not qualifying for the Big Ten Championship and the Buckeyes are susceptible to being jumped in the standings by not being conference champions.