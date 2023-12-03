Sun. Dec 3rd, 2023

    No. 7 Texas beats Oklahoma State 49-21 in Big 12 Championship game to move one step closer to College Football Playoff

    By

    Longhorns finish regular season 12-1 with rout of Cowboys at AT&T Stadium
    Texas fans will be rooting for Louisville and Georgia the rest of the day.
    By Eric Blum for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 15:40 EST, December 2, 2023 | Updated: 15:53 ​​EST, December 2, 2023

    Texas made its Big 12 Championship victory look easy with a 49-21 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday from AT&T Stadium.

    The No. 7 Longhorns led the entire game and dug too deep a hole for the Cowboys early in the second quarter with a 28-7 lead.

    The conference championship victory comes a day after a dead Longhorn was found in an Oklahoma State fraternity house.

    Texas came into Saturday’s victory ranked No. 7 in the College Football Playoff standings and needed a win to have any chance of winning a national championship this season. He took care of the biggest step.

    Now, the Longhorns must wait for other results to know their fate in the postseason.

    Texas made its 49-21 Big 12 Championship victory over Oklahoma State look easy on Saturday

    Texas’ Quinn Ewers looked solid throughout the game, throwing for 452 yards and four touchdowns.

    No. 3 Washington’s loss to No. 5 Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday left one team out of Texas’ path to the four-team CFP.

    No. 1 Georgia plays No. 8 Alabama in the SEC Championship on Saturday afternoon.

    A Bulldog win would eliminate any chance of the Longhorns being overtaken for a playoff spot, even with their win over the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa earlier this season.

    All Texas fans will be rooting for Louisville on Saturday night, which plays No. 4 Florida State. It would be difficult to deny an undefeated Power Five Conference champion a CFP berth.

    No. 6 Ohio State’s regular season ends by not qualifying for the Big Ten Championship and the Buckeyes are susceptible to being jumped in the standings by not being conference champions.

