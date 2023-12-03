Sun. Dec 3rd, 2023

    The U.S. Won’t Permit the Forced Displacement of Palestinians, Harris Says

    The U.S. Won't Permit the Forced Displacement of Palestinians, Harris Says

    Vice President Kamala Harris drew a line in the sand on Saturday, declaring that the “under no circumstances” would the Biden administration “permit the forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank, the besiegement of Gaza, or the redrawing of the borders of Gaza.”

    She made her remarks during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, according to a White House readout of the conversation.

    The meeting took place in Dubai, where world leaders are gathered for the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, known as COP28.

