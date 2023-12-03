Meet the ‘grandfluencers’: How a wave of seniors in their 80s are enjoying a second lease on life as social media stars making thousands of dollars per POST

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The social media influencer stereotype is a scantily clad 20-something giving out fitness advice, cute wellness gurus, or yummy yoga mom moms.

But a new wave of stars are taking to Instagram, TikTok and YouTube and sharing their wisdom: older people, some of them in their 80s.

Known as ‘grandfluencers’, they They have gained millions of followers by sharing posts about cake baking and life tips.

The most successful earn up to $150,000 per post, through brand sponsorships and merchandise sales.

Lynn Yamada Davis, 79, earns a comfortable six-figure salary thanks to her ‘Cooking With Lynja’ channels, which show her preparing food in unconventional ways: 17 million people watched a video of her building a 10-inch hot dog. feet long and making popcorn. with a hair straightener.

Most people would assume that the followers of these big influencers are older adults, but the majority of their fans are the younger generation who welcomed them with open arms into the digital world.

Offering some wisdom from elders

There is a lot of room for big influencers, especially to make money, as the influencer market is worth over $21 billion.

You don’t have to be a lifelong artist to go viral on social media.

Crazy Chef Davis is a retired MIT engineer. You wouldn’t have guessed it because of how naturally entertaining she is in the kitchen.

Slices and dices like a Michelin-starred chef, but adds a quirky touch to every recipe.

If you want to know how to unstick a zipper with Vaseline, find an Internet mom/grandma like a ‘Babs’.

BrunchwithBabs proclaims itself ‘everyone’s grandmother’ and offers tips and tricks for his more than four million followers.

She has a sweet bob hairstyle, stylish glasses, and wears soft pink lipstick in every video.

Clips include how to make the perfect breakfast sandwiches, packing a cooler, cleaning tips, and advice on being a new mother.

She is not alone. There are dozens of these stories where the elders offer her wisdom. Many of these older creators are warm, motherly, fatherly figures that you can learn from.

The grandfather of the internet

And there would be a complete couple without the grandfather of the Internet.

Stephen Austin, 85, goes by ‘Old Man Steve’ on TikTok, where he has more 1.7 million followers.

The smiling grandfather wears a hat in each video while sporting a white beard and glasses.

She posts short clips drinking coffee, eating cookies, and talking to her fans from the kitchen of her assisted living facility in Dallas, Texas.

While he is not a grandfather himself, he receives many messages from young fans asking him to make it theirs.

And Austin makes a video every day.

He reminds his fans to be kind to themselves and others.

“Making funny videos gets me up in the morning because I look forward to interacting with my fans and getting suggestions from them on what I can do,” he said.

comedy grandparents

Just because you’re getting older doesn’t mean you can’t laugh, and it looks like a group of six actors over 70 are living those words on their channel called Retirementhouse.

More than five million people follow them as they spend their golden years together in the same home.

It’s basically ‘Jersey Shore,’ if the cast had back pain and grandchildren to take care of.

The group doesn’t mock social media trends, but instead joins in on the fun, from doing popular dances on TikTok to eating Oreo cookies covered in ranch dressing as a challenge.

They also provide some hysterical relationship advice.

View and share views

At 76 years old, Lindy Moore defies the typical image of retirement.

Moore converted her 2013 Chevy Van into a home, allowing her to now her dog Marley to explore the US while sharing tips and stories with 36,000 YouTube subscribers on ‘Lindy’s Awesome Van Adventure’.

‘I started strictly because I wanted to tell my story. It’s a very different life,” Moore said. ‘I had polio when I was seven or eight years old.

‘My mother saved me from the lung machine. Thanks to her strength, I learned to walk again.’

As he grew older, Moore realized he had to make a decision: sit and watch television or live each day to the fullest.

He makes about $600 in a typical month through his posts, but if a video gets a lot of views, that number is much higher.

“Let’s say you have a video that gets 400,000 views,” Moore said. “You could get $10,000.”

She encourages other seniors to create their own channels.

‘Older people have a lot of knowledge and it is a source of knowledge that is being lost. “All you need is a phone, that’s all,” Moore said.

‘Even if you make $300 a month, that could be a big help. That could change life