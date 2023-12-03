Missing NYC Woman Found Dead in Trash Compactor of Manhattan Building

Barry Williams for NY Daily News via Getty Images

A woman found dead and stuffed in the trash compactor of a lavish Manhattan development was identified by police as Jaclyn Elmquist, a Mission Staffing employee who was reported missing after leaving work on Friday, The New York Post reported.

An employee at the +Art building discovered the 24-year-old’s body on Friday; she had trauma to her head and body, according to the Post.

A relative reported Elmquist missing on Friday after she didn’t return home after a work party in Manhattan. She was last seen getting into a cab outside Catch Steakhouse, per a missing person poster.

