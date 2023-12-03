LA Cops Say They Caught Suspected Serial Killer

Douglas Sacha

A suspected serial killer in Los Angeles accused of murdering three homeless people while they slept is in police custody, authorities announced Saturday.

Just a day after the Los Angeles Police Department warned the public of a killer “preying on the unhoused,” Chief Michel Moore told reporters a 33-year-old man had been apprehended.

The suspect, identified as Jerrid Joseph Powell, was already in custody in connection with the murder of a father of two who was shot dead during a follow-home robbery on Tuesday. Investigators then tied Powell to the spate of deadly attacks on the homeless community by matching his vehicle to one linked to the shootings, Moore said.

