Sun. Dec 3rd, 2023

    News

    LA Cops Say They Caught Suspected Serial Killer

    By

    Dec 3, 2023 , , ,
    LA Cops Say They Caught Suspected Serial Killer

    Douglas Sacha

    A suspected serial killer in Los Angeles accused of murdering three homeless people while they slept is in police custody, authorities announced Saturday.

    Just a day after the Los Angeles Police Department warned the public of a killer “preying on the unhoused,” Chief Michel Moore told reporters a 33-year-old man had been apprehended.

    The suspect, identified as Jerrid Joseph Powell, was already in custody in connection with the murder of a father of two who was shot dead during a follow-home robbery on Tuesday. Investigators then tied Powell to the spate of deadly attacks on the homeless community by matching his vehicle to one linked to the shootings, Moore said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Manchester United players ‘sent a message’ to Erik ten Hag with bad body language and lack of ‘respect’ during Newcastle defeat, claims Jermaine Jenas, while Ally McCoist insists they were ‘miles away’ and disappointed to Dutch.

    Dec 3, 2023
    News

    Are thousands of patients being fobbed off with physiotherapy that doesn’t work – just to save the NHS some cash?

    Dec 3, 2023
    News

    Google has quietly pushed back the launch of next-gen AI model Gemini until next year, report says

    Dec 3, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Manchester United players ‘sent a message’ to Erik ten Hag with bad body language and lack of ‘respect’ during Newcastle defeat, claims Jermaine Jenas, while Ally McCoist insists they were ‘miles away’ and disappointed to Dutch.

    Dec 3, 2023
    News

    Are thousands of patients being fobbed off with physiotherapy that doesn’t work – just to save the NHS some cash?

    Dec 3, 2023
    News

    Google has quietly pushed back the launch of next-gen AI model Gemini until next year, report says

    Dec 3, 2023
    News

    Trump (Accidentally) Has a Rare Moment of Truth at Iowa Rally

    Dec 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy