LA Cops Say They Caught Suspected Serial Killer

Douglas Sacha
A suspected serial killer in Los Angeles accused of murdering three homeless people while they slept is in police custody, authorities announced Saturday.
Just a day after the Los Angeles Police Department warned the public of a killer “preying on the unhoused,” Chief Michel Moore told reporters a 33-year-old man had been apprehended.
The suspect, identified as Jerrid Joseph Powell, was already in custody in connection with the murder of a father of two who was shot dead during a follow-home robbery on Tuesday. Investigators then tied Powell to the spate of deadly attacks on the homeless community by matching his vehicle to one linked to the shootings, Moore said.