Tim Howard, elected to the American Soccer Hall of Fame after the former Manchester United and Everton goalkeeper played 121 international matches for his country: “You can’t think about it right now”

Tim Howard played 13 seasons in the Premier League during an excellent career

Howard, 44, is now an analyst for NBC Sports’ football broadcasts.

Veteran U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper Tim Howard was elected to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Howard was on the ballot for the first time and received 46 of a possible 48 votes. Induction will be in May.

After beginning his professional career at age 19 with the New York/New Jersey MetroStars, he made the jump to the Premier League in 2003, where he would play for 13 seasons.

Howard was at Manchester United between 2003 and 2006 before moving to Everton, where he spent another decade in English football.

Howard learned of his selection while working as a studio analyst for NBC Sports.

Howard’s career spanned more than two decades and included 13 seasons in the Premier League.

“When you play football, you try for the love and you play for the glory, and hopefully along the way you do some things,” Howard said moments after learning he would be inducted in May.

Howard was also the USMNT’s No. 1 goaltender for nearly a decade, starting in net at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

Howard has the most international appearances of any goalkeeper in United States history with 121. Kasey Keller is the second-most capped goalkeeper with 102 appearances for the Stars and Stripes.

Howard retired from soccer in 2021, after playing two seasons with Memphis 901, an American second division team of which he is also a minority owner and sports director.

Howard holds the World Cup record for most saves in a single game, with 16 against Belgium in 2014.