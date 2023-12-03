Britney Spears celebrates her 42nd birthday with her mother Lynne Spears, as the couple appears to be on good terms following the fallout from the conservatorship.

<!–

Britney Spears celebrated her 42nd birthday this weekend with the help of her mother Lynne Spears.

The pop icon, who had an emergency with her puppy during Friday’s birthday party, was seen leaving her manager’s house on Saturday with her mother, who reportedly spent the night, according to TMZ.

The mother-daughter duo appeared to be on good terms when they said goodbye, which comes after years of estrangement following Britney’s disputes with her family over her 13-year-old conservatorship.

In other photos circulating on social networks, according to Page sixBritney and Lynne can be seen hugging with Britney’s brother, Bryan, in the background during Friday’s party at the house of Britney’s manager and best friend, Cade Hudson.

In another viral snap, Britney snuggles up with Lynne on a couch and rests her head on her mother’s shoulder, showing that the couple is moving in a positive direction.