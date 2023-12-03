Alabama Crimson Tide defeats #1 ranked Georgia to win SEC! Bulldogs’ 29-game winning streak ended after losing 27-24 in the championship game

The victory secured Alabama coach Nick Saban’s third SEC title in four years.

Georgia was undefeated for 29 games before losing to Alabama on Saturday#

Alabama won the SEC after securing a thrilling victory over top-ranked Georgia in Atlanta, ending the Bulldogs’ hopes of three straight national championships.

Kirby Smart’s team was the number one ranked team in the country after putting together a 29-game winning streak heading into Saturday’s SEC Championship Game.

But the Crimson Tide rallied to secure a 27-24 victory, with quarterback Jalen Milroe leading Alabama to victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It was Georgia’s first loss since the 2021 SEC Championship Game, when the Bulldogs were defeated by Alabama once again.

This victory assured Nick Saban’s team a third SEC title in four years and its eighth championship since 2012.

The victory secured Alabama coach Nick Saban’s third SEC championship in four seasons.

The Crimson Tide has won a total of 30 conference championships in their program’s history.

Alabama has won its last nine SEC Championship appearances, a streak that dates back to 2008. But both the Crimson Tide and Georgia must now wait to learn their fate in the CFB playoffs.

After the game, Milroe was named MVP. “I never gave up on this team,” the excited quarterback said. “We had to be perfect before anyone had an opinion about us.”

He added: “We have a great group of guys in the locker room… I’m very proud of them because they never give up.”

Saban then took the microphone to praise his players. “We had something to prove, they persevered, they overcame adversity,” he said.

“That’s life, that’s a lesson for everyone.”