Top author says Donald Trump will be Julius Caesar-esque DICTATOR if he wins in 2024 and could use his enormous power to refuse to stand down in 2028

A prominent neo-conversational scholar, Robert Kagan, stated in a recent essay that the United States is closer than ever to becoming a dictatorship due to the likelihood of Donald Trump winning another term in the Oval Office.

In the lengthy Washington Post article, Robert Kagan argues that Trump is on track to become the Republican presidential nominee and has a good chance of defeating Joe Biden in November.

“The idea that he is unelectable in the general election is nonsense: He is tied or ahead of President Biden in all the latest polls, stripping other Republican contenders of their own stated reasons for existence,” he writes.

Currently, Trump remains 30 to 40 points ahead of his closest Republican competitor in the polls, and is several points ahead of Biden in many general election matchups.

If that happens, Kagan believes Trump will be in a comfortable position to thwart every check and balance built into the US government and potentially install himself as supreme leader.

“Like Caesar, Trump wields influence that transcends the laws and institutions of government, based on the unwavering personal loyalty of his army of followers,” Kagan insists, asserting that the former president’s plethora of legal problems will not constitute effective roadblocks. against his political power. ascension.

Robert Kagan defends the potency of Trump’s power and what could happen if he returns to the White House.

And he continues: “The most likely outcome of the trials will be to demonstrate the inability of our judicial system to contain someone like Trump and, in the process, reveal its impotence as a brake if he becomes president.”

Kagan anticipates that if Trump occupies the White House for a second term, he may well decide he would like a third.

“Trump might not want or need a third term, but if he decided he wanted one, as he has sometimes indicated, would the 22nd Amendment prevent him from being president for life more effectively than the Supreme Court would, if he refused to be president?” blocked?’

“Why should anyone think that that amendment would be more sacrosanct than any other part of the Constitution to a man like Trump, or perhaps more importantly, to his devoted followers?”

The author reinforces his perspective by pointing out Trump’s fiercely loyal base, which did not abandon him during the impeachment attempt on January 6 or after the 2020 election.

That support is immovable, Kagan maintains, and will therefore inevitably be followed by the Republican Party’s donor class, even if many of them would have preferred a different candidate this time.

‘This will all end once Trump wins. Super Tuesday. “Votes are the currency of power in our system, and money follows, and by those measures, Trump is about to become much more powerful than he already is,” he writes.

‘The next phase is for people to fall in line…Will corporate executives jeopardize the interests of their shareholders just because they or their spouses hate Trump?’

Furthermore, it suggests that any kind of unified opposition to Trump will fail if he wins again.

‘In evolving dictatorships, the opposition is always weak and divided. That’s what makes dictatorship possible,” he says.

There is “no sufficient reason to expect that the disorganized and dysfunctional opposition to Trump today will suddenly become more unified and effective once Trump takes power.” Things don’t work like that.

And by the author’s own admission, Trump has a record that does not include a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a major terrorist attack on Israel, runaway inflation, and the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

With that kind of record Biden must defend, Kagan writes: “It’s hard to defend Trump’s inability to someone who doesn’t already believe it.”

Ron DeSantis, who did well in a highly publicized debate against California Gov. Gavin Newsom last week, remains about 30 points behind Trump in virtually every poll.

Nikki Haley, whose campaign has ramped up enormously in recent weeks, is still vying for a distant second place in the polls behind Trump.

Trump’s die-hard fan base will guide the GOP donor class toward a Trump nomination, Kagan says, and eventually embolden him in the White House.

For his part, Trump is advancing in the middle of his campaign, having recently published his Agenda47 plan for the federal government.

In the plan, spread on social media, Trump lays out his vision of flying cars, renovated American cities, a crackdown on teachers and the liberal media, as well as his usual refrain attacking crime, immigration and wars against drugs and traditional culture.

The upcoming Iowa caucuses will be the first time the former president will compete head-to-head against any of the other Republican politicians in the race. He again refuses to appear at the upcoming fourth Republican presidential debate.