Manchester United players ‘sent a message’ to Erik ten Hag with bad body language and lack of ‘respect’ during Newcastle defeat, claims Jermaine Jenas, while Ally McCoist insists they were ‘miles away’ and disappointed to Dutch.

Manchester United’s players were the subject of a scathing assessment by TNT Sports pundits after losing at Newcastle, with Jermaine Jenas suggesting the Red Devils were “sending a message” to Erik ten Hag.

United lost 1-0 away to Newcastle, with an in-form Anthony Gordon scoring in the second half to sink the traveling Red Devils at St. James’ Park after a series of toothless performances.

Both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial endured difficult nights, with their body language and work rate under fire during the game. The latter was even seen shouting and gesticulating at his coach during the match, with Ten Hag visibly enraged at the French striker.

Both forwards retired after 62 minutes of the Red Devils’ defeat following below-par matches, with Jenas suggesting there were “signs” of discontent from the players over their miserable night at St James’ Park.

“Personally I thought there were signs tonight that there were a couple of players out there for me who weren’t happy with the tactics that were put before them or weren’t happy with their positions on the field,” the TNT Sports pundit said. saying.

‘The body language of a team sometimes says a lot and there were some who sent a message to the coach.

“I thought today Marcus Rashford was on that particular right side, the way he walked with his arms around said to me ‘look, I don’t want to play on this right side.’

‘There is no follow-up, Fabian Schar ran over Martial from the center half and did what he wanted. I watched a lot of those moments and thought he (Ten Hag) seems to be very disciplined off the field, but I didn’t see the same level of respect from the players on the field today and that’s a big concern.’

His co-author Ally McCoist added: “It has nothing to do with the manager.” “When you cross that white line, you are playing for yourself and for the fans who have traveled.”

United have suffered back-to-back defeats to Eddie Howe’s side in just over a month.

This latest setback comes at a time of instability at United for the Dutch coach; After a poor run of form, the Red Devils claimed successive Premier League wins before blowing a 2-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Galatasaray in midweek.

McCoist insisted that apart from centre-backs Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, all the other Red Devils players were below par in Saturday’s defeat, adding that questions needed to be asked about the team’s “commitment”.

‘Of course they are!’ he said when asked if the players were letting the coach down. “It’s not about disappointing the coach, you have to look at yourself.”

“When you step onto that field, you represent yourself, your family and your fans around the world.”

It was a display underlined by hands on hips and flailing arms from United’s attackers, with Martial caught on camera gesturing towards the Dutchman on the touchline at times during the game.

The Frenchman was filmed turning his head towards the coach and spreading his hands to his sides as Ten Hag raged at him, shouting unintelligibly, a display that caught Jenas’s attention at half-time.

“This seems to be the culture within this team right now. Many arms raised, many mutual blames and no cohesion.

“They’re not together and (Ten Hag) can feel it; he knows they’re not going to win this game if they don’t somehow recover.”

Rashford’s poor performance comes at a time when the England star is desperate for goals, scoring just twice in the league, one of which came from the penalty spot last game against Everton.

At a time when England are likely to be taking their planning for next summer’s Euros into the next phase after learning their group stage opponents on Saturday night, Rashford’s form in front of goal is a growing concern. for club and country.

And Jenas was quick to point out that the problems weren’t just limited to his shooting boots, but also his attitude on the field.

‘I think it was poor. I think his body language was shocking throughout the game, waving his arms too many times,” the TNT Sports pundit said. “I feel like he’s almost sending a message to his manager, like, ‘I don’t want to play here.’”

Ten Hag’s side have struggled to maintain their form despite being seventh and just four points off the Champions League places.

‘Things like that are really criminal, putting your team under that kind of pressure by not fulfilling your duties as an open man. Going back, it’s clear that Livramento knows that he doesn’t want to come with me. He’s halfway there, he’s never there, Marcus, and it happened over and over again.

“He’s very fortunate that most of the time when they break down he has no interest in tracking it down. Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw continually come to the rescue of the ineptitude of wide players.

‘It’s not just them; Fabián Schar is beating Martial, Trippier is beating Garnacho; “Across the field Manchester United were second best, Newcastle just couldn’t take advantage.”

However, United did not heed Jenas’s words of warning, and Newcastle finally found a breakthrough in the second half and held on to their well-deserved three points.