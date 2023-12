AFP via Getty Images

Billie Eilish says she likes girls—and is surprised you didn’t pick up on it sooner.

“I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well,” Eilish told Variety for last month’s cover story. “I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

The cover story raised the question of Eilish’s sexuality, one she answered in a follow-up interview with Variety on Saturday.

