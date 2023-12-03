Australia Test Great criticizes Warner for ‘hero farewell’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Retired fast bowler Mitchell Johnson has launched an extraordinary attack on David Warner over his former Australian teammate’s farewell Test series.

Key points: Johnson believes Warner has been allowed to ‘nominate his own retirement date’

Says Warner’s role in ball-tampering scandal shouldn’t be forgotten

Johnson also criticized Australia’s chairman of selectors, George Bailey.

Johnson has criticized what he described as Warner’s “hero’s farewell,” opening old wounds from the ball-tampering controversy in an explosive newspaper column.

Warner had expressed his desire to end his red-ball career at home when Australia takes on Pakistan in the third and final Test of the series at the SCG.

On Sunday morning, he was named in Australia’s squad for this month’s first Test in Perth.

Johnson and Warner played together for Australia for over five years, including the 2013/14 Ashes whitewash and 2015 ODI World Cup victory.

“As we prepare for David Warner’s farewell series, can anyone tell me why?” Johnson wrote in The West Australian, ahead of the Australian team announcement.

“Why a struggling Test opener can nominate his own retirement date.

“And why does a player at the center of one of the biggest scandals in Australian cricket history deserve a hero’s farewell?”

Johnson went further and criticized Warner for his involvement in the infamous ‘Sandpapergate’ scandal in South Africa in 2018 which earned him a 12-month suspension.

“Although Warner was not alone in Sandpapergate, at the time he was an important member of the team and someone who liked to use his perceived power as a ‘leader,’” Johnson wrote.

Mitchell Johnson was a former Test teammate of Warner.(AAP Image: Dave Hunt)

Johnson, who took 313 wickets in 73 Tests for Australia, also took aim at chairman of selectors George Bailey in his column.

“The management of Warner in recent years, who played with Bailey in all three ways, raises the question of whether Bailey simply stopped playing too quickly and got into the job and too close to some of the players,” Johnson wrote.

Johnson’s scathing attack on Warner comes two years after he criticized Pat Cummins in his same newspaper column amid the fallout from Justin Langer’s departure as Australia coach.

AAP/ABC