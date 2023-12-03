Simon Pegg predicts Tom Cruise will have a “completely different” third act in his future once he “stops jumping the shit”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Simon Pegg predicts Tom Cruise will eventually leave the country Mission Impossible franchise to pursue other creative opportunities that are “completely different.”

Cruise is known for challenging himself in his roles by performing his own stunts, including several that have defied death. And Pegg, who has played Benji Dunn in all the Mission Impossible film since the 2006 installment, has been there to witness many of them.

During a recent interview with The independent, Boys The actor was asked if he saw himself continuing to work with Cruise afterMission Impossiblewhenever it is.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I love working with Tom and he’s a lot of fun to work with, but I have a feeling that when Tom leaves and does other things, it will be something completely different.”

Pegg believes there’s more to Cruise that fans haven’t had a chance to see on the big screen yet.

“He’s at a completely different age in his career,” he explained. “He is a very good actor, a very, very good actor, as we have seen in Magnolia and Jerry Maguire…I think when he finally stops jumping, he’ll have a third act. And yeah, it would be nice to be a part of that.”

Cruise began seeking the thrill of doing his own stunts in 1986. Top gun and has continued to push the limits of his body and perform ever since.

But the action star has no plans to step away from his Ethan Hunt character anytime soon. Earlier this year, Cruise said that he wants to continue doing Mission Impossible films until the 80s, like Harrison Ford, with his Indiana Jones Films.

“Harrison Ford is a legend, I hope to keep going, I have 20 years to achieve it,” Cruise told the Sydney Morning Herald in a July interview. “I hope to continue doing Mission Impossible movies until I’m his age.”