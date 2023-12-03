DANNY MURPHY: The Euro 2024 draw was kind to England, there is nothing to fear here for the Three Lions… they should be considered favorites alongside France and Portugal

England is in the same group as Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia

England have nothing to fear and should be one of the favorites.

Gary O’Neil has reached his last resort regarding the Wolves’ decisions: everything is beginning

Nothing about Saturday night’s draw has altered my view that England are the most likely candidates, along with France and Portugal, to win Euro 2024.

To be honest, not many permutations would have worried Gareth Southgate’s team. As the top seeds, the fact that they missed out on the most difficult qualification (the one Spain achieved with Croatia and Italy) means that it must be considered a good result.

They will know enough about Denmark and Serbia to avoid surprises and, if they want to go all the way, they will have to dispatch teams like Slovenia.

I think it’s an added bonus that we won’t have the Battle of Britain this time either. Not only does it mean that one match won’t dominate the agenda, but English fans can also support Scotland and hopefully Wales too – even if the feeling is not reciprocated!

Serbia, England’s first rival, have dangerous forwards led by Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, but they are not as talented in other areas of the pitch and will fear Kane, Saka, Bellingham and the rest more than we fear them.

Gareth Southgate’s England obtained a favorable draw for Euro 2024 in Germany

Harry Kane and company have nothing to fear for next year’s tournament

England should be considered favorites alongside Kylian Mbappé’s France and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal for next summer’s tournament.

We beat Denmark in the last Euro and you could argue that we are stronger now and they are not. My first thought when the countries were paired up is how Manchester United teammates Harry Maguire and Rasmus Hojlund will fare in the opposition. That’s one of the fascinating aspects of tournaments: the guys you’ve trained with all year now become rivals.

Why have I chosen Portugal and France as England’s main threats? In my opinion, those three nations have great strength in all areas, so if they lose certain individuals, which happens through injuries and suspensions when you play so many games together, they can still manage.

I have said on these pages during the debates about who Southgate should choose, I have quite a bit of confidence in the left, for example whether it is Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford or Phil Foden. Everyone can make you win a match.

Harry Maguire (right) knows Rasmus Hojlund (left) well from their time together at Man United

England have strong options on the left, including Jack Grealish (centre) and Phil Foden (right)

John McGinn’s Scotland will not be intimidated playing against tournament hosts Germany.

EURO 2024 MATCHES IN ENGLAND Match 1: Sunday June 16 – England vs Serbia (Gelsenkirchen) Match 2: Thursday June 20 – England vs Denmark (Frankfurt) Match 3: Tuesday June 25 – England vs Slovenia (Cologne)

I’m happy for the Scots. Attracting the host nation in a fantastic stadium with the eyes of the world on you for the opening match, what a fabulous experience. And in the case of guys like John McGinn and Andy Robertson, they don’t have to come away feeling intimidated.

This is not the strongest German team ever, although it would be foolish to rule them out, especially at home.

I think the tie has whetted the appetite. Given the strength of England’s players, the advantage of being the first seeds and 16 of the 24 nations advancing to the qualifiers, most scenarios would have looked good for Southgate in the draw.

This one certainly does. Can’t wait for England-Serbia now in Gelsenkirchen on June 16!