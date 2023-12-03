Wild moment: Melbourne tram passenger attacks commuter for not knocking before boarding

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A commuter captured a heated interaction on a busy tram during which a young woman was reprimanded for not touching her travel card.

In a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, a fed-up older woman was seen approaching a younger passenger on a tram in Melbourne.

“You got on the tram without a swipe card,” the woman said.

“It’s not free”.

In Melbourne, passengers must be in possession of a valid myki card to travel on public transport.

The young woman was sitting calmly dressed in a black padded jacket with the hood pulled over her head.

“I don’t have one,” the younger woman replied.

The older woman, who said her name was Mary, then asked the young passenger how she could use public transportation without a valid card.

‘So how do you access the public transport system? We’re supposed to support it,’ he said.

“It’s not free”.

Mary then criticized the young traveler for apparently having money to spend on luxuries without having a myki pass.

“You can get your glasses, you can get your nails done, you can get a new mobile, but you can’t afford to get a bloody myki card,” he said.

The young woman, frustrated, responded: ‘You are not my mother.’

‘Who are you? “You don’t have to tell me what to do,” she said.

Mary (right) lectures a younger passenger (left) for not having a valid myki card while traveling on a Melbourne tram.

The older woman claimed her name was Mary, to which the passenger responded, “It’s okay, Mary.”

Mary then seemed to get angrier and threatened the unsuspecting passenger.

“Don’t ignore me, b****, swipe your card,” he said, before sitting back down in a seat.

The tram then stopped to let passengers on and off and the person filming the tense exchange exited the tram.

The video generated mixed reactions on social networks.

Some fully supported Mary and agreed that the younger passenger should have had a valid ticket to travel.

‘She’s not wrong. iPhone in hand, nails done, pay for the tram, eh,” said one comment.

Another said Mary was “right” to call the young woman.

‘People who don’t tap are the reason public transport prices have to go up. Like those who steal food, they raise prices to compensate us,’ they said.

‘Maria is a legend!’ a third stated.

‘If you expect to use a service, then expect to pay for it!’

According to Public Transport Victoria, if a person does not have a valid ticket when travelling, they can be fined (file image pictured)

Others believed that Mary had gone too far and that the system should be criticized by individual travelers.

“Tax money pays for public transportation, so it should be free,” one of them said.

While another denounced the ‘Boomers’ for always being ‘happy banging’.

‘Take care of your own business. You have no idea about that person’s situation,’ warned another.

When traveling on public transport in Victoria, a passenger must touch at the beginning of the journey, for example when boarding a tram, train or bus.

Passengers must then prove that they have completed their trip at the end of the trip.

According to Public Transport Victoria, if a person does not have a valid ticket when travelling, they can be fined.

To travel on a valid ticket, the passenger must pay the correct fare and be entitled to any concessions.

If someone does not have a valid ticket when traveling on public transport, or does not show it when requested, they may have committed an offence.