Emma Stone Welcomed Into SNL ‘Herstory’ by Tina Fey and Candice Bergen

NBC/screengrab

Emma Stone became the youngest member of the Five-Timers Club on Saturday Night Live this weekend when she hosted the show for the fifth time in 13 years. And while she didn’t quite get the star-studded reception that John Mulaney did last year, she did get an extra special welcome into SNL “herstory” during her monologue.

First, Stone pointed out the fact that she has practically grown up on the show, hosting for the first time when she was in her early 20s before meeting her husband at the show.

“I know he’s pretty camera shy, he’s not a performer, but it’s such a special night for us, I would love for the cameras to cut to him if that’s OK,” the actress said. But instead of showing her real-life husband, writer-director Dave McCary, Lorne Michaels appeared on the screen. “I love you so much, honey,” she added.

Read more at The Daily Beast.