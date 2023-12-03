Sun. Dec 3rd, 2023

    Newsom Demolished DeSantis Using the One Thing Republicans Hate

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

    The debate between Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom was meant to be a showcase of the new faces of the Republican and Democratic parties. However, as The New Abnormal team pointed out in this week’s Bonus Podcast, it quickly turned into a bloodbath as Newsom attacked DeSantis using the thing Republicans hate the most—facts!

    “If these are the two top contenders to be the new leaders and the new face of their parties. I mean, this was a smack down fest,” Danielle Moodie said. “Just doing it with the thing that Republicans hate the most—facts.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

