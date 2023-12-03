All the details about the Balenciaga show in Los Angeles with Cardi B, Kim Kardashian and that Erewhon collaboration

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

On Saturday, December 2, luxury Parisian fashion brand Balenciaga, led by artistic director Demna since 2015, arrived in Los Angeles to show its fall 2024 men’s and women’s collections on a palm-tree-lined stretch of Windsor Boulevard near on 5th Street in Los Angeles. Windsor Square neighborhood in Angeles, with the Hollywood sign as a backdrop. Helicopters and drones buzzed through the air and locals enjoyed entertainment from their balconies in the residential neighborhood-turned-airstrip for a day.

Among the starry crowd were newly announced brand ambassador Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek Pinault (who arrived with her husband François-Henri Pinault, president and CEO of luxury fashion group Kering, which owns Balenciaga), Cole Sprouse ( wearing the brand’s viral $925 towel skirt), Eva Longoria, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kim Kardashian with sister Kendall Jenner, Joey King, Lisa Rinna with daughters Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle Hamlin, Lil Wayne, Storm Reid, Tinashe, Brooklyn Beckham with his wife Nicola Peltz, Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Banks, Rachel Sennott, Samara Weaving, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Meghann Fahy.

Many out-of-town guests wore bold black ensembles, looking out of their element in the sunny surroundings. One exception was Hayek, who stood out in a Balenciaga LBD accessorized with a Barbie pink chain-handle bag and heels. Like her sister-in-law, Los Angeles-based jewelry designer Daniela Villegas, dressed in a yellow top, fuchsia skirt, and yellow ankle boots with vibrant prints.

“I’m going to protect myself from the sun because I’m going to burn!” Kidman (wearing a long-sleeved black velvet Balenciaga dress and gloves) said THR as he hurried to his seat.

Samara Weaving and Nicole Kidman attend the Balenciaga Fall 24 show Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Balenciaga

In a brand statement about her new ambassador, Kidman said: “Balenciaga has been with me at some of the most memorable events of my life, from my wedding to the Oscars red carpet.” (Her Balenciaga wedding dress, worn in 2006 when she married Keith Urban, was custom-made by then-creative director Nicholas Ghesquiere.) In November, Balenciaga signed up Michelle Yeoh as another ambassador.

The invitation to Balenciaga’s fall show arrived as a heavy silver energy bar-shaped sculpture that read “Balenciaga F24% Collection” also printed with the date and “Los Angeles,” hinting at the parade of avant-garde sweatshirts and accessories. , such as yoga mats and gym bags, which made up the first part of the collection. The occasion also marked a collaboration between Balenciaga and Erewhon (the trendy, upscale Los Angeles-focused gourmet food marketplace), which included a charcoal juice drink available in stores, logo bags, insulated tumblers, and more.

Kim Kardashian attends the Balenciaga Fall 24 Show carrying one of the Erewhon collaboration bags. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Balenciaga

Front and center was Kardashian, who modeled for the brand’s summer 2024 lookbook and has long championed the brand (despite a brief feud over a controversial 2022 ad campaign that featured children carrying teddy bear bags stuffed animals adorned with harnesses). Posing with Jenner, Kardashian showed off the pantsless trend in a black lace version of the brand’s famous Pantaleggings with attached heels (which she’s been rocking since they debuted in 2022) paired with a Balenciaga Beverly Hills zip-front hoodie and Erewhon collaborative leather. shopping bag, filled with flowers and destined to be the next “It” bag.

“The collection was incredible! At first I loved all the sweatshirts,” said Kardashian, referring to sportswear; highlights were cropped hoodies with matching low-rise sweatshirts, exposed thongs, and a stiletto-heeled boot that recalled a tall pair of streamlined Uggs. steroids. “It was very, very Los Angeles!”

Peltz also had his eyes on the sweatshirts: “It was amazing. The energy was incredible. I love that they did it in Los Angeles. It felt so L.A. and, in my mind, I thought, ‘I want to wear that.’ I want to get those sweats!’ It was so cool. We really enjoyed it.”

Beckham said THR that the Balenciaga sneaker (oversized in the show to cartoon proportions) was her favorite item on the runway: “I loved big shoes!”

The brand’s meticulously elegant tailoring was showcased in mixed jackets with exaggeratedly amplified proportions. Ellis Ross arrived in a loose black jacket with mega bold shoulders, paired with a long black skirt and a large Monaco chain bag.

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Balenciaga Fall 24 show wearing a broad-shouldered look from the brand. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Balenciaga

“It was so iconic Los Angeles on every level,” Rinna said. THR. “It couldn’t have been more Los Angeles. And I will say that when someone walked by with prosthetic lips, I leaned over to my daughter and said, ‘Those lips are bigger than mine!’ And she says, ‘Mom, they’re prosthetics!’ She had no idea.”

Last but not least, there was a line of red carpet-ready Hollywood gowns that ranged from clean, voluminous lines, with dramatic architectural cutouts, to sparkly, sequined va-va-voom and a series of draped gowns from a single shoulder. with dream trains behind. All of this underlined the beautiful precision of Demna’s cut.

Natasha Lyonne and Billie Lourd attend the Balenciaga Fall 24 show Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Balenciaga

Then, Cardi B’s surprise appearance on the runway showed how to top it all off with a striking cobalt blue faux fur coat that skimmed the floor. (The rapper, who name-drops Balenciaga in her song “I Like It” and became the face of the brand in 2020, hosted a late-night after-party to celebrate the brand’s debut runway show in Los Angels). She also made a surprise appearance. On the street converted into a catwalk was the statuesque actress and model Brigitte Nielsen.

“What I love about Demna and the Balenciaga team is that they have a great sense of humor,” said Hollywood fashion stylist Jessica Paster. “What I loved about the actual collection was that it was about Los Angeles: exercise, yoga, athleisure at its finest. I love that they even brought back a version of the Juicy Couture sweatshirts we used to wear in the 2000s. And there were some dresses I love for awards season that I’m definitely ordering for Miss Emily Blunt!

Brigitte Nielsen walks the runway along South Windsor Boulevard during the Balenciaga Fall 2024 show Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The background music was a continuous loop of faux kitsch and optimistic advertisements for a variety of magical lifestyle elixirs and imaginary businesses (like a coffee shop and a vape shop). Demna has launched Balenciaga Music, from soundtracks to products, as an integral part of the brand.

Fahy, who was also wearing a pair of Balenciaga Pantaleggings, said THR that she appreciated the creativity of the soundtrack (written by Demna and her husband/music director BFRND) and that she enjoyed the show. “I thought the setting was pretty incredible right in the middle of these palm trees, in broad daylight, in a residential area. It’s my first fashion show in Los Angeles and my first Balenciaga show. I’m so happy to be here. I think some of their styles are so iconic!

Balenciaga recently doubled its presence in Southern California. A two-story boutique opened in South Coast Plaza in October, and a second 6,000-square-foot boutique opened in Beverly Hills in September at 418 N. Rodeo Drive dedicated to women’s fashion and accessories, while the original location in 318 N. Rodeo Drive now focuses on men’s clothing.

Given the synergy of the fashion industry with entertainment, Los Angeles has lately become a hot spot for luxury designer runways. Chanel and Versace held shows in Los Angeles earlier this year, while Ralph Lauren, Celine, Dior, Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent have shown collections in Southern California in recent years.