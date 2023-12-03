Sun. Dec 3rd, 2023

    SNL’s Bowen Yang Gives George Santos the Fib-Filled Sendoff He Deserves

    via NBC

    When the House voted to expel New York congressman George Santos on Friday, there’s no doubt that some Saturday Night Live fans were saddened by the news—though not necessarily because they were supporters of the fabulist extraordinaire. Since way back in January, SNL’s Bowen Yang has been brilliantly skewering Santos’ many public scandals, bald-faced lies, and random babies.

    But for this week’s cold open, Yang pulled out all the stops to give Santos the truly bizarre sendoff he deserves. The bit played out as a CNN broadcast of a press conference given by the disgraced politician—a press conference he planned and invited journalists to himself.

    “Stop assaulting me! I’m being assaulted,” Santos complained to the group of somewhat disinterested journalists who had gathered. “This entire country has been bullying me just because I am a proud gay thief. But what else is new? America hates to see a Latina queen winning!”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

