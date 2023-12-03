‘Saturday Night Live’ offers a musical farewell to George Santos during the Cold Open

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

This week Saturday night live Cold Open gave a musical farewell to expelled congressman George Santos.

Before Bowen Yang’s Santos took to the piano to perform a parody of “Candle in the Wind,” he answered questions from the media about his removal from the U.S. House of Representatives.

“This whole country has been harassing me just because I’m a proud gay thief,” Santos initially says of Yang. “But what else is new? America has hated seeing a Latina queen win since the day I was elected. “It’s been a witch hunt, but if I’m guilty of anything, it’s loving too much/fraud.”

When one of the journalists asked him how he felt about being the sixth House member in history to be expelled by his colleagues, Santos de Yang responded: “Do you want me to tell you that I lost? That I’m humiliated? Good. So I’m no longer Congressman Santos. I’m just an old teacher, elder, reverend general, astronaut Santos, protector of the kingdom, princess of Genovia.

Yang’s disgraced congressman then proceeds to sing to perform a “tribute to myself.”

“Goodbye Queen of Congress,” he sings. “Oh, they never knew me because I lied about everything in my life and suffered a tragic fall.”

Yang Saints continues shouting: “It seems to me that I have lived my life like an evil Forrest Gump. “I’m the guy who lied even too much for Donald Trump.”

Santos became the first House member to be expelled in more than 20 years following the House vote Friday. Since he arrived in Washington almost a year ago, Santos has been embroiled in scandals. He has also been charged with 23 counts, including wire fraud and money laundering, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Later in the show, during host Emma Stone’s opening monologue, Tina Fey and Candice Bergen joined her on the Studio 8H stage to welcome her. SNLThe coveted Five-Timers Club.

Once the actress was given the Five-Timers Club jacket, Stone joked that she had a joint in her pocket. Bergen jokingly responded, “That must be Woody Harrelson’s jacket.”

“There’s a vaccine card here, too,” Stone added, to which Fey said, “So it’s definitely not from Woody,” referencing when Harrelson questioned COVID-19 mandates and joked about conspiracy theories while hosting SNL in February.

Noah Kahan also made his SNL will debut this weekend as musical guest.