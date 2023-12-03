Sun. Dec 3rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Yassin pursues his meetings in Dubai

    By

    Dec 3, 2023

    NNA – Environment Minister Nasser Yassin continued his participation in the climate conference in Dubai, as part of the official delegation headed by Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

    The Minister discussed with the Director General of Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations at the European Commission, Geert-Jan Koopmann, frameworks for cooperation between Lebanon and the European Commission in the environmental, economic and social fields and opportunities to increase cooperation in environmental projects that the European Union contributes to supporting.

    Yassin and Koopmann also discussed the need for a new approach from the European Union on the return of displaced Syrians from Lebanon to their homes and to support its implementation.

    By

