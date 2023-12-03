A groom who went viral on TikTok for putting on the ‘wedding of the century’ in Paris is now facing up to life in prison

Serhii Sobolevskyi/Getty Images

A groom whose multimillion-dollar wedding in Paris captured the attention of millions on TikTok is facing life in prison for shooting at North Texas police officers, according to multiple reports.

Dubbed “the wedding of the century,” the five-day wedding celebration for groom Jacob LaGrone and his wife Madeline Brockway, the daughter of a car dealership tycoon, became a hit on the video platform because of the jaw-dropping opulence on display.

The November 18 ceremony featured floral arrangements draped throughout the 18th century Château de Villette, a drone show above the 185-acre property with views of the Eiffel Tower in the background, and a performance from Maroon 5, multiple outlets, including Harpers Bazaar Arabia, reported.

Behind the curtain of their lavish wedding were multiple charges stemming from a March 14 incident involving three police officers, WFAA reported. LaGrone was indicted in March after officers said they were shot at while responding to a report that a firearm was being discharged at a home, per WFAA. LaGrone was charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a public servant and could face up to a life sentence, per reports.

LaGrone posted his $20,000 bail, The Washington Post reported.

LaGrone had been offered a 25-year plea deal but did not take it, The Dallas Morning News reported. He attended a hearing in Tarrant County on Thursday but did not comment about the case to reporters from WFAA, who tried speaking to the groom in the Tarrant County courthouse.

Representatives for LaGrone did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

