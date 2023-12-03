TRANSFER GOSSIP COLUMN: Ruben Neves ‘wants to STAY at Al-Hilal rather than join Newcastle on loan’ while ‘Chelsea take Victor Osimhen hit’ and ‘Kobbie Mainoo’s salary could DOUBLE due to a Contract clause’

Many thought that Newcastle would bring Ruben Neves on loan

Has Donny van de Beek finally found a way out of Manchester United?

Manchester United in a mess – they have a meltdown on them – everything is beginning

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

With less than a month to go until January, football clubs across the country are locked in discussions over who to bring in.

One of the talking points is whether the Saudi Pro League will take steps to land more top stars, as well as the fate of rumored returnees such as Ruben Neves.

Chelsea and Arsenal are looking to sign forwards, but today’s Transfer Gossip column looks at reports suggesting they could be frustrated in their top targets.

In terms of management, Real Madrid are interested in making Xabi Alonso their next manager when Carlo Ancelotti leaves, but that is not a surprise given his great form at Bayer Leverkusen.

Mail Sport rounds up ten transfer rumors to keep you informed this Sunday morning.

Ruben Neves told the BBC that he wants to stay at Al-Hilal rather than go on loan to Newcastle.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ruben Neves said he “wants to stay” in Saudi Arabia and will not go on loan to Newcastle from Al-Hilal, which is also majority owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund. (bbc.)

Chelsea’s hopes of signing Victor Osimhen have reportedly been dealt a blow as Napoli president Aurelio Di Laurentiis revealed that the red-hot forward, who scored 31 goals last season, is close to signing a new contract with the champions of Serie A. (GOL.com.)

Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic has reiterated his desire to stay at Juventus. The Gunners previously attempted to sign him before he joined the Italian giants. (La Gazzetta dello Sport.)

Kobbie Mainoo will double his £10,000-a-week salary with Manchester United. He is close to sealing a rise to £20,000 thanks to a clause in his salary. (daily star.)

PSG are now leading the race for Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardó as negotiations between the clubs progressed. That’s despite Chelsea previously being considered the favorites to sign the 18-year-old. (L’Equipe.)

Galatasaray have contacted Donny van de Beek about a possible move in January. He has played twice for Manchester United this season. (sporox.)

West Ham have requested information on Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen and are considering signing him in January. Maatsen has battled for first-team football at Stamford Bridge after three seasons on loan. (Rudy Galetti.)

West Ham are reportedly interested in bringing in disgraced Chelsea player Ian Maatsen.

Real Madrid want to make Xabi Alonso their next coach and consider him the ideal long-term replacement for Carlo Ancelotti, while Liverpool and Manchester City also have him in their sights. (daily mirror.)

Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho could fall through the ranks at RB Leipzig, where he is on loan, because the German team is considering signing Granada winger Bryan Zaragoza. The Reds do not want Carvalho to return for now, which raises questions about his future. (The Athletic.)

Michael Carrick is looking to strengthen his defense with a Premier League signing, ideally on loan. Following Darragh Lenihan’s injury, he is looking at Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall, as well as Leeds’ Charlie Cresswell, with Middlesbrough in 12th place. (Sun.)

Arsenal’s hopes of signing Dusan Vlahovic could be dashed as he wants to stay at Juventus