Former Gambino mob boss ‘Sammy the Bull’ claims Hunter Biden would be on track to receive 20 life sentences for his alleged crimes if he wasn’t the president’s son

A famous former crime boss says Hunter Biden could get 20 life sentences for his alleged financial crimes if he weren’t the president’s son.

Salvatore ‘Sammy the Bull’ Gravano, former convicted boss of the Brooklyn-based Gambino family, said Fox News The accusations that the first son faces are “beyond theft, it is treason.”

His comments came after a banking investigator became alarmed by “unusual” and “erratic” activity in Hunter Biden’s financial transactions with a Chinese company in 2018.

The former underworld mobster told Jesse Watters: “It’s mind-blowing.” I don’t understand how the country sits back and listens to these things and doesn’t take action.

‘I know a lot of guys who would get 20 to life sentences for this kind of thing and when it comes to the president, the vice president and people like that, it goes beyond theft; It is betrayal of a country.

‘I remember when I was younger and in the army, treason was something you faced the death penalty for because you were stealing from all the men, women and children. Of all races, black, white, Hispanic and Asian.

You cannot find a crime more disgusting than this. I’ve heard it over and over again and I don’t understand why there’s no action.’

The gangster, who has had two new Netflix docuseries based on his life, also said he knows many people in the media and the federal government who do not speak out against the Biden family for fear of losing their jobs.

As a veteran, he said he feels bad for those who served in the military and came back to see the government supposedly operating this way.

‘Everything they gave for us, and we sit back and do absolutely nothing. I don’t care how much power they have on their side. We have the people. The people are the power. If we don’t talk, if we don’t say something, then we are part of it,” he stated.

After a while, the mobster stopped criticizing the Biden family and went on to explain how immigrants were causing unrest in the country, particularly in New York, instead of spreading love and respect.

He said: ‘I fight for many things. Open borders, poor people coming there, invading our country by the millions… and we do nothing at all.

‘Us [the mob] did things. I don’t even want to compare. We were like choir boys compared to these people.

‘We have always liked to protect the public. I have friends and family in New York and they turn around and say, “Sammy, we were so much better when the mafia was in New York.”

‘I see them lighting up the tree. These things are very important to me, not because of religion, or anything like that, but it is very festive and brings love and respect.

‘There used to be hundreds and thousands of people lighting the trees and looking in the windows of Macy’s; He brought love to your heart no matter how bad a person you are.

‘Now I’m seeing riots. I’m seeing things that are happening. How do you have the audacity to come to this country and do this?

And that you get away with it is amazing.

A money trail that began in July 2017 from Chinese oil giant CEFC, one of Hunter Biden’s joint ventures, reached Joe’s account in the form of a $40,000 check, Republicans say.

Recently, Republicans pushing to impeach Joe Biden released an email from a banking investigator who was alarmed by “unusual” and “erratic” activity in Hunter Biden’s financial transactions with a Chinese company.

The money from the flagged transactions then made its way to Joe Biden in the form of a $40,000 “loan repayment” check from James and Sara Biden in 2017, Republicans say.

According to bank records obtained by Republicans, a money trail began with a $5 million payment from Chinese oil giant CEFC, a Hunter company, through several entities connected to Biden, resulting in the deposit of $40,000 on Joe’s account.

He The Bank Secrecy Act manager wrote in an explosive June 2018 email released Wednesday that Hunter’s financial transactions raised concerns about their “unusual” nature.

Specifically, the money transferred from the CEFC payment to the Hunter entities, Hudson West and Owasco, did not appear to have “performed any services” and has “no current business purpose,” the email continues.

Furthermore, the researcher raised the issue of China targeting “politicians’ children” where they “buy” political influence through “attractive deals.”

Based on those concerns, the bank’s investigator ultimately recommended requiring a “reevaluation” of the bank’s relationship with “high-risk” customer Hunter.

Chairman James Comer told DailyMail.com in a statement that the bank’s investigator “was so concerned about Hunter Biden’s financial transactions with the Chinese company that he wanted to re-evaluate the bank’s relationship with the customer.”

“Worse still, we know that the current president of the United States knew about, participated in, and benefited from his family’s shady business dealings in China,” Comer continued.

He criticized the White House for trying to “cover up” what he called “blatant corruption.”

The Comer Oversight Committee is leading the investigation into the Biden family’s “influence peddling” operation as part of a broader impeachment inquiry into the president. They say Joe Biden has been at the center of an extremely lucrative ‘extortion scheme’ between members of his family and foreign actors, including China.

The $40,000 check is at the center of their accusations. Both Hunter and Joe Biden deny all allegations of criminality.

In WhatsApp messages from August 2017 previously published by DailyMail.com, Hunter demanded $10 million from CEFC and claimed his father was “sitting here” next to him during the exchange.

Joe Biden has previously stated that Hunter never made money from China, and the White House has maintained that the president never profited from his family’s businesses.

The Brooklyn-born mobster played a huge role in the prosecution of John Gotti, the head of the Gambino crime family (R), by agreeing to testify as a government witness against him and others in a deal. He also confessed to being involved in 19 murders.

Hunter faces separate charges of tax crimes and firearms charges after a plea deal fell through earlier this year. He now faces a full trial and could spend up to 25 years in prison on those charges, in addition to being liable for fines of $750,000.

The Brooklyn-born mobster played a major role in the prosecution of John Gotti, the boss of the Gambino crime family, by agreeing to testify as a government witness against him and others in a deal. He also confessed to being involved in 19 murders.

Gravano was one of the first high-ranking members of New York’s iconic Italian-American mafia gangs, called the Five Families, to break his blood oath and cooperate with the government in an investigation.

It was because of their testimony that Gotti and Frank Locascio were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 1992 for the murder of former Gambino boss Paul Castellano.

In addition to having two Netflix docuseries about his life, he was consulted many times for the 1997 biographical book about his life by Peter Maas titled ‘Underboss’.