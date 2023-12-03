‘Israel’ carries out deadly strikes on Gaza, killing dozens

NNA – Al Mayadeen#39;s correspondent in Gaza reported on Sunday morning that quot;Israelquot; continues tonbsp;bombard Gaza, most notably the southern areas of Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, noting several explosions and gunfire in these areas.

Our correspondent added that Israeli shelling targeted several residential homes in Deir el-Balah and bombed a house in the Daraj neighborhood in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of dozens and injuring others. He added that the Israeli airstrikes at the moment are concentrated in central Deir el-Balah and Yafa Street east of Gaza City.

He pointed out that the Israeli occupation forces established a ring of fire around the shelter centers and towers of Sheikh Zayed near the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

He also highlighted that intensive Israeli ground and air bombardment had been continuously targeting the eastern areas of thenbsp;Khan Yunisnbsp;governorate since this morning.

Boasting in #39;ethnic cleansing#39;

He mentioned that the Israeli air and ground bombardment is focused on the northeast of Qarara east of Khan Yunis, leading to the killing of dozens in airstrikes on civilian homes in Rafah, Al-Bureij, and east of Khan Yunis.

Several martyrs and others were injured in an Israeli shelling on a residential house in the Al-Jneina neighborhood east of Rafah in the northern Gaza Strip.

The occupation is deliberately targeting vital sectors in the northern Gaza Strip, including the health sector, in a bid to forcefully displace residents from the north toward the south, and eventually toward Egyptian territories.

This clear attempt atnbsp;ethnic cleansingnbsp;has been publicly boasted by Israeli occupation officials, as a pragmatic tactic to ensure the quot;safety of Palestinians.quot; However, historical practices have proven that the occupation has disregarded thenbsp;safety and rightsnbsp;of indigenous people.nbsp;

In one massacre in Shujaiya: 50 buildings hit, casualties in hundreds

The Government Media Office in Gaza sounded the alarm on Saturday on the Israeli aggression on the Strip, warning that the occupation army has been conducting a genocidal war against the Palestinian people for 57 days, characterized by the deliberate and brutal killings of civilians, including children and women.

The government office emphasized that these crimes are carried out with full support and cover from the United States, highlighting Washington#39;s weapons provisions to the entity since day 1 of the war, which included various types and classes of military hardware, munitions, missiles, and heavy bunker buster bombs withnbsp;2,000 pounds of explosivenbsp;warheads each.

The statement added that since the Israeli refusal to renew the temporary truce, more than 200 Palestinians were killed (as of this morning), bringing the total number of martyrs to 15,207 in 1450 massacres, according to the media office#39;s numbers, with expectations of a significant increase in martyrs. — AL MAYADEEN

