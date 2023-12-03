Islamist stabbed three people in central Paris

Sun. Dec 3rd, 2023

    NNA – One person was killed and two others wounded in a stabbing attack in downtown Paris on Saturday evening, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has said.

    ldquo;The police have just courageously arrested an assailant attacking the passersby in Paris, around the Quai de Grenelle. One person is dead, and the Paris fire brigade is treating one injured person. Please avoid the area,rdquo;nbsp;the minister wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

    He later told reporters that a third victim was also hospitalized.nbsp;

    Darmanin said that the assailant shoutednbsp;ldquo;Allahu Akbar,rdquo;nbsp;confirming previous reports by Le Parisien and AFP. — RT

