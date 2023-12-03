GCC’s 158th Ministerial Meeting to be Held in Qatar on Monday

NNA – The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, has confirmed the convening of the 158th Ministerial Meeting in Qatar on Monday.

This gathering serves as preparation for the 44th session of the Supreme Council of the GCC, slated to take place in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, holds the chairmanship for this current session, with the participation of the GCC Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

Albudaiwi clarified that the GCC ministerial meeting will discuss various reports, including the implementation status of decisions issued by the Supreme Council of the GCC during the 43rd summit in Riyadh, as well as memoranda and reports presented by ministerial and technical committees along with the General Secretariat.

The meeting#39;s agenda extends to topics concerning dialogues and strategic relations between the GCC nations and other countries and blocs. Furthermore, it will address the latest developments in the region and the world. — Asharq Al-Awsat

