Hamas targets Israeli soldiers positions in Gaza

NNA – Al-Qassam Brigades issued the following statement: ldquo;At dawn today, Al-Qassam fighters successfully identified the positioning of dozens of occupation soldiers (60 soldiers) inside tents at a designated location east of Juhor Al-Deek.rdquo;

ldquo;The fighters then planted 3 anti-personnel mines in a circular formation around the encampment. At 4:30 AM, the mines were detonated, causing casualties among the occupation soldiers. One of the fighters approached to deal with any remaining members of the force, and the fighters safely withdrew to their sites after inflicting a significant number of fatalities from the occupation forces,rdquo; the statement added.nbsp;

