Robbie Williams dons a pink suit as he flies out of Australia after completing his successful tour.

Robbie Williams left Australia after his successful concert tour Down Under.

The British pop star kept things comfortable as she departed Perth, Western Australia, and boarded a flight out of the country.

The 49-year-old arrived at the airport wearing a salmon-pink tracksuit that included a matching shirt and baggy pants.

She added a black flat cap to the look and wore a pair of light-colored sneakers.

The singer was surrounded by his entourage as he crossed the terminal while carrying a white briefcase.

Robbie has announced he will be performing in London for one night only after his appearance in Western Australia left fans in heavy traffic.

The former Take That member took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his big UK stop, giving fans the chance to register for the pre-sale.

Alongside an image of Robbie’s silhouette in front of a sea of ​​camera lights, the artist wrote: “One night only: London, summer 2024.”

His announcement comes shortly after concertgoers were left stranded in traffic jams trying to get to and from his gig at Swan Valley’s Nikola Estate Winery.

Organizers of singer Angel’s concert have finally apologized after the “absolutely horrendous” show.

Traveling to the show quickly became chaotic for the singer’s fans Thursday night as they had to fight through 1.2 miles of gridlocked traffic.

As a result of the disaster, several fans were unable to see some of the supporting acts, including Lufthaus, Yo! MAFIA and Gaz Coombes.

Leaving the event was just as difficult for visitors after Robbie’s concert, with many having to sleep in their cars and others still stuck in the car park at 1.40am.