Rita Ora looks typically chic in a cream satin puffer jacket and orange sunglasses as she joins husband Taika Waititi at the Adidas party.

Rita Ora and her husband Taika Waititi looked loved up at the Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace x Adidas Originals event in London on Saturday night.

The hitmaker, 33, showed off her impeccable style in a cream satin puffer jacket, teamed with a hoodie and cargo pants.

She completed the look with blue sneakers, while accessorizing it with bold orange sunglasses and gold jewelry.

Meanwhile, Taika, 48, donned a navy overshirt and matching sweatpants, paired with a pale pink T-shirt.

Mel C looked incredible in a blue Gucci x Adidas tracksuit as she posed for photos at the event.

The Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace x adidas Originals event showcased the journey through the explosive music and entertainment scenes of the 1970s, Flipper’s origin story and gave a first look at exclusive products.

It comes after Rita took some time away from music, as she recently turned her attention to a different career perspective.

The singer has been spending time in her native country, Kosovo, and has decided to put songwriting aside as she explores a new career path: documentary filmmaking.

He’s been working with the same team behind Nirvana’s latest film while delving into a project focused on the youth culture of his homeland.

Rita was born in Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, in 1990, but moved to the UK with her parents when she was a baby.

Most recently, the star returned to the country with her husband Taika Waititi, 48, to celebrate her 33rd birthday.

Speaking about his time in Kosovo, he said the locals were fascinated by their history and had dreams of following in their footsteps.

He told The Sun that he is filming a documentary focusing on the underground culture of children in Kosovo.

Rita’s blonde locks were pulled back into a ponytail and she opted for a glamorous makeup look with a touch of nude lipstick.

Rita posed for photos with Liberty Ross, who looked stylish in an all-black tracksuit.

Rita was also joined by her sister Elena.

Olivia Dean showed off her washboard abs in a tiny crop top and joggers.

Kelly Frayne and Dynamo posed for cozy photos at the event.

He explained: ‘Sixty per cent of our population is under 35, which is very young. He shows that there is so much anger and frustration behind all the restrictions we have had to see in the history of our country.

‘I have been working with producers who are truly passionate about Kosovo and where I come from. “Making music and being outspoken is definitely controversial.”

Rita and her family moved to the UK in 1991 and Rita went to the Sylvia Young Theater School in London, where she quickly set her sights on becoming a singer.

Last year, Rita opened up about her family history in an interview with Louis Theroux for his interview series.

He explained that his mother, Vera, was a psychiatrist, while his father, Besnik, was an economist in Kosovo, but had to flee to escape the risk of persecution.

Once in the UK, Rita’s father opened a pub while Rita was flourishing in the arts.

Rita also previously described what it was like growing up as a refugee in the UK and admitted she often felt like an “outsider” during her childhood.

Abby Roberts looked effortlessly chic in a cream satin shirt, jeans, and an orange leather jacket.

Eleni C stood out in eye-catching red tartan leggings as she posed with a friend.

Tj Mizell performed at the fun event

Chaka Khan also showed off her vocal talents to the guests.

Rita has been spending time in her home country of Kosovo and has decided to stop writing songs while she explores a new career path: documentary filmmaking.

Starring in a stunning cover shoot for ELLE Spain, Rita reflected on her upbringing and the difficulties she faced due to her background and how she used music to cope with growing up without a “place of belonging.”

‘I think the real challenge was that I felt like an outsider and that I didn’t have a place to belong.

‘Yes, that was the most difficult thing for me, but, as I have stressed before, music helped me a lot to deal with those feelings.

‘Whether it was listening or acting, it was my way of staying connected to the world. That’s the ultimate power of music: it allows us to make connections with people we wouldn’t otherwise have, it gives us a sense of community and the feeling that we are not alone on this planet.’