Watch the moment Ipswich Town double their lead against Coventry as Wes Burns scores “one of the greatest goals ever” and his stunning goal caps off an excellent team move.

Football fans have praised Ipswich Town striker Wes Burns for scoring an incredible goal against Coventry City.

The winger collected the ball on the right wing after an elegant switch before beating his man and unleashing a shot with his outside foot past the helpless Bradley Collins into the net.

Burns’ goal sent Portman Road into a frenzy as he and his team-mates ran around celebrating the goal that put them 2-0 up just before half-time.

The goal ended up being the decisive goal, with Brandon Williams scoring an unfortunate own goal in the 96th minute as the clash ended 2-1.

With Ipswich second in the Championship, fans praised their style of play this season, but all they could talk about after the match was Burns’ goal.

In X, an Ipswich Town supporter suggested that Burns’ goal will be remembered as the best in the club’s history.

He said: ‘Perhaps the best goal I’ve ever seen Ipswich Town score…’ Absolutely incredible!!’

Another fan went a step further and called the goal “quite possibly one of the best ever scored in the Championship”, and it’s hard to argue with that claim.

It was clear that the football world was impressed with the goal, with Mail Sport’s Dominic King comparing the goal to Alejandro Garnacho’s against Everton recently.

“Last week there was a lot of talk about the best goal you’ve ever seen etc…

“As good as Garnacho’s shot was, this is what football is all about,” he said of Burns’ shot.

Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich are on course for back-to-back promotions and finding themselves in the Premier League next season.

And one X user believes Burns’ goal was already standard in the Premier League.

EA Sports has even been urged to take inspiration from Burns’ attack, with EAFC24 players calling for a Burns-shaped card.

“On Wednesday at 6:00 pm I hope to see a Wes Burns IF 83 with Trivela + playstyle,” said one fan who wants to use the card in his Ultimate Team.

Another compared him to Portuguese cult hero Quaresma, who was no stranger to off-foot shots.

‘Lent, is that you?’ they asked.

One final Ipswich supporter gave credit to McKenna and his team for the football they are playing.

They called Burns’ goal “absolute madness” as it suggested that the Tractor Boys are scoring good goals every week.

“Fans of other teams think we are lucky etc. and we are scoring goals like this every week,” he wrote.