Magician Dynamo cuts a casual figure as he makes a rare appearance with glamorous wife Kelly Frayne at the Adidas Originals party.

Dynamo got close to his wife Kelly Frayne on Saturday night as they made a rare appearance together at the Adidas Originals party in London.

The magician, 39, whose real name is Steven Frayne, appeared in high spirits as he posed for pictures with his glamorous wife at the event.

The artist bundled up in several sweaters including a navy hoodie, a beige knit cardigan, and a zip-up jacket.

The Dynamo, who has been open about his battle with Crohn’s disease in recent years, stayed comfortable in a pair of black jogging pants that he paired with a pair of sneakers.

Meanwhile, Kelly looked incredible in a chic black leather long-sleeved midi dress that featured a fur collar and dramatic cuffed sleeves.

She added a pop of color to the look by elevating her figure with a pair of sky-high red heels and letting her long red braids loose.

The beauty completed her evening outfit by applying a flawless makeup palette, which included a touch of bold red lipstick and accessorized with a pair of gold earrings.

Kelly, who met Dynamo in 2011 and married in 2012, showed off her beautiful smile as she hugged the artist while posing for photos.

Dynamo’s first television appearance was in 2002 on Richard & Judy, which soon led to a documentary series called Dynamo: Magician Impossible.

The magician was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease when he was a teenager and had to have part of his intestine removed when he was 17 years old.

In 2020, Dynamo was hospitalized during an outbreak and also contracted a “severe” case of Covid-19.

He posted a statement on Instagram, writing: “Today is IBD (Irritable Bowl Syndrome) Awareness Day.

‘I was supposed to give some talks about this to let people know what it’s like and to help those who are suffering, but unfortunately I suffered an outbreak yesterday and today I won’t be able to fulfill my commitments.

‘I’m really sorry to disappoint people… especially today. But for us who are going through this, it’s a lifetime with IBD, not just a day, and it can hit us when we least expect it.

‘I hate to burden you with my misfortunes, but feel bad about those I have disappointed today. On my way to the hospital to get checked out, my team will keep you informed and I’ll be back before you know it. Stay strong everyone. (sic)’

Speaking previously on The Chris Evans Virgin Radio Breakfast Show, Dynamo said he was working to regain his health after self-isolating for two weeks.

Reflecting on his experience with the virus, Dynamo admitted that his symptoms were exacerbated due to Crohn’s disease.

He explained: ‘I was obviously hit by COVID. My case was possibly a mild case, but it became quite severe due to my current condition.

‘The last few weeks I spent a lot of time, you know, in bed. I have been isolating myself and following all the rules. Now I definitely feel in a much better mood. Still a little hoarse, so I apologize for my hoarse voice at the moment.’

Approaching her fans, the Bradford-born star insisted the ruthless and indiscriminate nature of the virus should encourage people to live life in the moment.

He said: “I think everyone is going through that right now.” And I think that, if anything, in some way, it shows us that we should not take things for granted and that we should make the most of the moments we are going through.

“And most of our family and I hope that everyone takes this time and, you know, takes care of themselves, but trying to be positive and use this time wisely.”

The magician admits that his underlying battle with Crohn’s disease, a condition he was diagnosed with at age 17, helped him prepare for two weeks of isolation away from his loved ones.

Dynamo, who lives with his family in northwest London, revealed that his hospitalization for the illness served as a foreshadowing of his coronavirus-enforced quarantine.

“I also spend a lot of time, obviously, in the hospital,” he added. ‘And there was a time when I was going through the worst with my Crohn’s disease and food poisoning, when the doctors thought I was contagious and wouldn’t let people in or me out.

“So I was literally alone with my imagination for a couple of weeks. And this was a couple of years ago. So right now, you know, I’m doing it again like everyone else in the country and around the world.