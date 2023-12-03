Bribie Island crash: Josh Taylor identified as man buried alive in sand on Queensland island now fighting for his life

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The man fighting for his life after falling into a 1.5m hole and being buried alive in the sand on Bribie Island has been identified as Josh Taylor.

Queensland paramedics and the crew of a RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter were called to help the 25-year-old man after he fell into a hole and was buried in the sand on Bribie Island, north of Brisbane, shortly before 2 p.m.

Paramedics spent two hours at the scene trying to revive Mr Taylor, who was pulseless for 45 minutes.

He remains in critical condition.

Witness Nathan, who was among those who helped remove Mr Taylor, told Seven News the hole had been dug to cook a pig.

“He got up from the chair, the sand had given way under him a little bit,” he said.

Josh Taylor (right) now fighting for his life, fell into a hole they had dug to cook a pig.

Paramedics and friends worked desperately to free him.

‘He stumbled back. He obviously extended his arms to break his fall, continued falling and hit the sand as he extended his arms.

“He was so deep in the hole that you couldn’t see his feet unless you were standing on top of the hole.”

Onlookers rushed to Mr Taylor’s aid, pulling him out before tying a rope to his feet to pull him out of the hole.

“There were 15 grown men at the end of this rope and he still wasn’t moving,” Nathan recalled.

“That’s when the paramedic wanted to pull him this way… the suction gave and he came out.

“I’m praying he gets through this.”

Mr Taylor’s family are by his side at Princess Alexandra Hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition, The Courier Mail reported.

Nathan was leaving the beach with his family when a group of men ran screaming for help to rescue their friend from under the sand, he told NCA NewsWire.

When he arrived at the scene, the 25-year-old’s family and friends were desperately digging to get him out.

Josh Taylor's family remains by his side at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane

Josh was buried under sand for an extended period of time.

“I realized someone was headfirst in a hole and I was just digging, digging, digging…” he said.

‘When I first went into the hole, I couldn’t even see his foot. That’s how deep it was,” she said.

There were more than 15 people digging in the sand to get the man out before paramedics and rangers arrived.

‘His whole family was shouting at us, asking us for help, telling us to get a rope so they could get him out. It was pretty scary,’ he said.

“There were about 15 men pulling the rope and he didn’t move.”

After some time of pulling and digging, the young man finally broke the surface of the sand, but the force of being pulled out caused further injuries, Nathan said.

“It was pretty gnarly when it came out. “I threw up,” Nathan said.

‘He broke. The suction, the force of everyone pulling.

When he was pulled out, the man had no pulse and rangers began performing CPR on him.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed the man was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

Area rangers also applied a defibrillator before paramedics arrived.

A helicopter pilot landed on the beach to take RACQ LifeFlight Rescue’s critical care doctor and flight paramedic as close to the scene as possible.

The rescue team then took the man to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition for further treatment.

It is understood it was 45 minutes before the man regained his pulse.

QAS paramedic Peter Batt praised the actions of those who helped.

“The fact that they got this young man’s pulse back after a prolonged period of CPR is evidence that good CPR was being performed, it’s a credit to those people who came in and helped with his first aid,” he said. .

Bribie Island, part of the Moreton Bay region of Queensland, is a popular holiday destination.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew was called to the remote beach.