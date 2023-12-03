Lula: Brazil is able to protect its forests and increase its agricultural production

NNA – Brazilian President Luiz Inaacute;cio Lula da Silva stated on Sunday in Dubai, before leaving the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), that Brazil can preserve its forests and increase agricultural production simultaneously.

The Brazilian president told reporters before heading to Berlin, quot;I wanted to confirm that it is entirely possible to preserve the forests, and we can cultivate what we want.quot;

He emphasized the necessity of implementing a plan to expand arable land quot;without deforestationquot; by converting pastureland.

A planned investment of $120 billion over ten years is expected in the country, where the agricultural sector is a key driver of growth, with substantial exports of products such as meat and soybeans.

President Lula said, quot;We want to convince, not to argue.quot;

The Brazilian government presented two proposals at COP28, one for land development in Brazil and the other at the international level to establish a fund to preserve tropical forests in 80 countries.

Lula explained, quot;We have a rigorous program to recover nearly 40 million hectares of degraded land. We will be able to double production. We will be able to preserve everything, everything.quot;

He added, quot;Thanks to progress in genetics and engineering, we will be able to enhance production.quot; — AFP

