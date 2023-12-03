Al-Rahi: Lebanese can’t be forced to bear burdens of others’ war

NNA – Maronite Patriach Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday lamented the end of the truce in Gaza, decrying that ldquo;the innocent people are bearing the consequences of the destructive war.rdquo;

ldquo;What is the meaning of the humanitarian truce if it will pave the way for a ferocious war after a break,rdquo; al-Rahi wondered in his Sunday Mass sermon.

ldquo;No one in Lebanon wants the spread of the war to the South and to our innocent Lebanese residents there. If, God forbid, it spreads to the South, no one would know where it would stop and the magnitude of victims and destruction it would leave, so we pray to God to keep it away from us,rdquo; the patriarch added.

ldquo;No one can force the Lebanese people to bear the burdens of a war in which they have nothing,rdquo; al-Rahi went on to say.

The patriarch also said that ldquo;the failure to elect a president and the closure of the presidential palace are a blatant crime that is destroying state institutions and public administrations while spreading chaos and corruption and tarnishing Lebanonrsquo;s civilized face.rdquo; — Naharnet

