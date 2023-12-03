EE boss: We’ll take on Amazon and Currys

<!–

EE plans to take on Amazon and Currys by becoming one of the biggest sellers of electrical products, including computers, cameras and “smart” appliances.

It is part of a restructuring of the company, which is owned by BT and is best known for offering broadband and mobile phone packages.

Boss Marc Allera told The Mail on Sunday he wants customers to buy items through EE “every day and every week”.

Its strategy also involves offering a service to group multiple subscriptions to companies like Netflix into a single account paid through the US.

He said EE aims to become a “one-stop shop” for people who are increasingly tired of having to manage numerous subscriptions.

This week, BT will switch to using the EE brand for all its home services.

It’s a big change from the last three decades, when the BT logo was synonymous with landlines and the internet.