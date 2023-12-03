The insult that divided fans on The Bachelors season premiere: ‘Dead set the funniest moment of the entire night!’

<!–

On Sunday’s premiere episode of The Bachelors, two contestants clashed over their line of work.

Anastasia, 32, was talking about her career and asked the other women to guess what she does for a living.

Mel, 35, took a moment to give an answer, before suggesting: “Are you a stripper?”

Anastasia, clearly offended, responded, “No,” without clarifying what she does for her job.

Anastasia is a real estate developer from Victoria, while Mel is a Northern Territory Indigenous Mentor.

Viewers watching the episode at home were stunned by the exchange and many shared their thoughts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

‘Are you a stripper? Dead set the funniest moment of the whole night!’ one person wrote.

Another viewer chimed in: Let me guess your job… are you a stripper? A bit uncomfortable’.

One more person agreed: “How awkward, don’t guess someone is a stripper.”

Mel (pictured) took a moment to give an answer, before suggesting: ‘Are you a stripper?’

‘Have these women been told to say random, offensive things to each other during the drama?’ someone else wrote.

‘So, Mel assumes that every sexy bitch is automatically a stripper?’ asked one more person.

‘Anastasia, what’s wrong with being a stripper? “I’m sure some people would consider it better than being a real estate developer lol,” someone else said.

“I think I like Mel. “I think we’ll find out that Anastasia is not a real estate developer,” mused one conspiracy theorist.