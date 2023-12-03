Chloe Ferry leaves little to the imagination in a sparkly crop top and microscopic mini skirt while out partying in Newcastle.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Chloe Ferry turned heads in a bold, sparkly black ensemble as she stepped out in Newcastle for her beauty salon’s Christmas party on Saturday night.

The Geordie Shore star, 28, who opened The Beauty Lounge in 2019, showed off her surgically enhanced figure in the eye-catching cutout number.

She looked incredible as she showed off her toned midriff in the black bandeau crop top that had a long sleeve.

The TV personality paired the number with a matching mini skirt that had a ruched detail at the front.

Chloe turned up the heat as she elevated her body in a pair of sky-high clear heels and accessorized with a huge pair of dazzling hoop earrings.

The reality star kept warm in a long PVC jacket that she cinched at the waist with a matching belt.

Chloe completed her look by carrying her belongings in a dazzling silver bag and left her long dark tresses loose.

She applied a flawless makeup palette and showed off her beautiful smile as she arrived at the party.

Earlier in the night, Chloe took to Instagram to share a snap of her spinning outfit with her 3.8 million followers.

She raised a storm outside her luxurious home that had snow on the ground.

She wrote: ‘Christmas lounge night with my girls bottomless brunch and celebrations for what 2024 has planned for @thebeauteloungenewcastle ’

It comes as Chloe is still in love with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Johnny Wilbo.

Chloe first broke up with Johnny last September when she accused him of messaging other girls behind her back, and after deciding to give their relationship another chance, they split again in December.

The couple was last seen reuniting for the fourth time in February, after being spotted together at the launch party for Charlotte Crosby’s show.

In a clip from the party, Chloe and Johnny can be seen alongside other TV stars including Sophie Kasaei and her boyfriend Jordan Brook.

A source told The Sun at the time: ‘Chloe is taking it easy with Johnny. She can’t help her feelings for him.

‘Over Christmas she spent some time finding out how she felt and wants Johnny in her life.

“Chloe is trying to put the past behind her and just wants to get back to having fun and enjoying life with Johnny.”

The TV star first broke up with Johnny in September when she accused him of messaging other girls behind her back and, after deciding to give their relationship another chance, they split again a week later, with Chloe said to have been ” gutted.”

However, after apparently reuniting in December for a few days, Chloe was soon single again, saying: “I literally want to be alone.”

She said Sun: ‘I don’t even want to be with anyone. I had such a bad 2022 that I physically can’t wait for the 23rd.

A source told MailOnline in December: ‘Chloe and Johnny have sadly called their relationship off but will remain good friends.

‘Chloe is devastated it hasn’t worked out, but knows it’s the right decision for both of them.

“As Christmas approaches, Chloe now plans to surround herself with family and friends over the festive period as a welcome distraction and focus on her business.”

Chloe completed her look by carrying her belongings in a dazzling silver bag and left her long dark tresses loose.

Chloe styled her long, waist-length locks when she arrived at the bar.

It comes as Chloe is still in love with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Johnny Wilbo.