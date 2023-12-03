2032 Olympics: Brisbane Mayor Adrian Schrinner resigns from planning committee, criticizes Annastacia Palaszczuk government

<!–

A mayor sensationally resigned from a planning committee for the 2032 Olympics, calling it a “dysfunctional farce” and “pointless chatter.”

Brisbane Mayor Adrian Schrinner did not hold back in withdrawing from the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Intergovernmental Leaders Forum, saying it was only being used to “appease key stakeholders, while all the real decisions were made by the state government behind closed doors. ‘.

He also criticized the Queensland government, accusing it of using the forum as a fig leaf to cover up its dictatorial decisions as they “lose their way”.

“The reality is that we always wanted to work as a team, the state government wanted to play politics,” Schrinner said.

Brisbane Mayor Adrian Schrinner walks out of Olympics planning forum

“We wanted to work together, the state government wanted to work secretly.”

“This week it became abundantly clear that the Intergovernmental Leaders Forum is a dysfunctional sham.”

It comes after Annastacia Palaszczuk’s government announced the Brisbane Showground would be redeveloped.

The new exhibition stadium would be used by AFL cricket team Brisbane Lions and the Brisbane Heat, while they were denied use of the Gabba during its four-year, $2.7 billion rebuild, but only plans to pay a third of the cost.

Brisbane City Council will have to come up with $30 million, something Schrinner said he only found out about through media reports.

“The state government’s clumsy and foolish attempt to extort tens of millions of dollars from Brisbane taxpayers for a new RNA stadium was the last straw,” he said.

Shrinner has called for a new independent authority “to fix the mess that state government has created.”

‘Only an independent authority can put these things back on track. We don’t need expensive stadiums, we need better transportation. “We don’t need politics to be played,” he said.

Brisbane Mayor Adrian Schrinner unleashed the state government when he walked out of the forum. He is pictured with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (second right) at a reception in the city for the Australian Matildas.

Schrinner claimed that the state government made decisions unilaterally and intended to consult others.

The mayor claimed “people on the streets” had told him they did not support the Gabba redevelopment, which included the relocation of East Brisbane State School.

“I’ve been listening to the people of Brisbane,” he said.

‘They say we have to do more than just rethink the state government’s Gabba plan.

He said that “the government has completely lost its way on the road to the Games.”

The Intergovernmental Leaders Forum, which was created by Deputy Prime Minister Steven Miles earlier this year, is made up of representatives from all levels and governments and other interested groups.

Stirling Hinchliffe, minister assistant to the Prime Minister for Olympic and Paralympic Affairs, accused Mr Schrinner of doing backflips.

“Not long ago he was there supporting ‘the redevelopment of the Gabba and the opportunity for the whole district’,” Mr Hinchcliffe said. the alphabeth.

“I was out there asking that the RNA (fairgrounds) be the solution to displacement problems.”

Annastacia Palaszczuk (pictured left) with Schrinner in Japan, where it was announced that Brisbane will host the 2032 Olympic Games.

Hinchliffe said withdrawing council support would make it more difficult for the state government to host the Games.

“Although the city contributes zero dollars to hosting the games, it seems important that we involve the city in solving the root problems that it can participate in,” he said.

Hinchliffe disputed Schrinner’s claim that the state government had previously said the budget for the Gabba development would cover the cost of a temporary site.

‘There is no requirement for the State to deal with displacement. There is no contractual need to do so. “We are making these offers to achieve the best outcome,” Mr Hinchliffe said.