NNA – The British Maritime Agency announced that it had received reports of drone activity and a possible explosion in the Bab al-Mandab Strait in the Red Sea.

According to the quot;Associated Pressquot;, the British Maritime Trade Operations Authority, affiliated with the British Army, issued a brief warning to shipping companies that the incident occurred in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which separates East Africa from the Arabian Peninsula.

