Vatican: The Pope regrets the end of the truce in Gaza and hopes to renew it as soon as possible

NNA – Pope Francis today expressed his quot;sadness at the end of the trucequot; in Gaza, expressing his hope that quot;the parties concerned will be able to reach a new ceasefire agreement as soon as possible,quot; according to Agence France-Presse.

The Pope, who is recovering from bronchitis, said in a statement read by an aide at the end of the Angelus prayer: ldquo;In Israel and Palestine, the situation is dangerous,rdquo; adding, ldquo;In Gaza, there is a lot of suffering, and there is a shortage of basic needs.rdquo;

