    A new earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 hits the Philippines

    NNA – A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines today, according to what the US Geological Survey announced, in one of the aftershocks following a 7.6-magnitude earthquake the previous day, according to Agence France-Presse.

    The latest earthquake struck at around 6:36 pm local time (10:36 GMT) northeast of Bislig on the island of Mindanao.

    At least two people were killed and others injured after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Saturday, sparking tsunami warnings that were later lifted.

