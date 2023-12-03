Sun. Dec 3rd, 2023

    News

    Harry and Meghan’s Silence Over ‘Royal Racists’ Is ‘Deafening’: Source

    By

    Dec 3, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Harry and Meghan’s Silence Over ‘Royal Racists’ Is ‘Deafening’: Source

    Andrew Kelly/Reuters

    Welcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

    What “action” does Prince William want?

    Prince William “wants action,” the Mail on Sunday reports, after a week of screaming headlines following the publication of Omid Scobie’s Endgame, whose Dutch and Belgian editions named King Charles and his wife Kate Middleton as the alleged “royal racists” who had what Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey in 2021 were “concerns and conversations” about the color of the then-unborn Prince Archie’s skin.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    New Zealand U-turns on planned smoking ban

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    Rosalynn Carter in 1976: I’ve never ‘shied away from controversy’

    Dec 3, 2023
    News

    Rory McIlroy backs controversial recoil of golf balls for professional AND amateur players – meaning balls will travel less in the air – but claims “money talks” to attack manufacturers and elites.

    Dec 3, 2023

    You missed

    Breaking News

    New Zealand U-turns on planned smoking ban

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    Rosalynn Carter in 1976: I’ve never ‘shied away from controversy’

    Dec 3, 2023
    News

    Rory McIlroy backs controversial recoil of golf balls for professional AND amateur players – meaning balls will travel less in the air – but claims “money talks” to attack manufacturers and elites.

    Dec 3, 2023
    News

    Here’s what AI startup founders say recent grads should know to land a job in the field

    Dec 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy