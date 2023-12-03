Aruba investigators question whether chilling confession from Natalie Holloway’s killer Joran van der Sloot is credible amid concerns over ‘contradictions’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Investigators in Aruba have questioned whether the chilling confession made by Natalie Holloway’s killer is true, saying there are some details that “don’t add up.”

Prosecutors said Joran Van der Sloot’s admission about the 2005 murder of the high school student contains contradictions that “make no sense.”

Van der Sloot, 36, confessed as part of a plea deal in which he pleaded guilty to racketeering and wire fraud charges after trying to swindle money from Holloway’s parents in exchange for information about his remains.

The Dutch national told how he beat 18-year-old Holloway to death with a cinder block and dumped her body in the ocean after she rejected his sexual advances.

But now prosecutors have found holes in his account, claiming that the geographical features of the Aruba beach where the murder took place would normally mean his body would have been washed up again.

Investigators into Natalee Holloway’s disappearance in Aruba question confession made by her killer Joran Van der Sloot

Joran van der Sloot eventually confessed to killing Natalee Holloway in 2005 after they met at a bar in Aruba as part of a plea deal for wire fraud and extortion after he tried to defraud her family of $250,000 in exchange for information about his whereabouts.

“It is true that there is a reef that normally prevents things from reaching the sea,” the researcher told the Messenger.

‘It is about 30 meters from the coast. You have to pass it to make sure the things don’t appear on the beach again. But he says he didn’t do that.

Van der Sloot described with sickening detachment how he buried himself in Holloway’s face before getting to his knees and pushing his body out to sea.

Police also never found the murder weapon or remains despite an extensive search the day after Holloway disappeared.

“We didn’t see any blocks,” the researcher added. “No blood, and nothing that would make us believe she died there like that.”

Van der Sloot, who admitted to receiving treatment for “sociopathic tendencies,” was forced to reveal everything he knew about the murder as part of the plea deal.

US authorities also subjected him to a polygraph test which he passed “with flying colours”.

But his testimony contradicts an account he gave to a friend via email in 2010, in which he claimed his father had rented a boat two days after the murder to “take care of things,” suggesting the body was hidden earlier. from being thrown further into the sea.

Investigators questioned the killer’s account of how he beat Holloway to death and dumped her body into the sea, as the murder weapon was never found and they would have expected the body to be washed away.

Van der Sloot confessed to the murder while serving another 28-year sentence for the brutal murder of another student, Stephany Flores Ramirez, 21, whom he attacked in Peru five years after Holloway’s murder.

Beth Holloway said Van der Sloot’s confession means the family has “finally come to the end of this never-ending nightmare.”

His confession ended years of torment for the Holloway family who have struggled to find answers since his disappearance on May 30, 2005.

A judge declared her dead, but her body was never found.

The teen’s mother, Beth Holloway, described the immense relief the family felt after Van der Sloot was sentenced to 20 years in an Alabama court for his racketeering crimes.

“This confession means that we have finally reached the end of this never-ending nightmare,” he said outside the court.

The killer was caught after trying to scam Holloway’s mother, Beth Holloway, out of $250,000 in exchange for information about his remains.

Van der Sloot was extradited from Peru for the hearing where he is already serving a 28-year sentence for the murder of 21-year-old student Stephy Flores in 2010.

The murder of the Lima student occurred five years exactly after that of Holloway.

Van der Sloot will serve his second sentence in the same prison he is currently in, but technically faces no conviction for the murder.

Despite doubts about the veracity of his confession, the murder has already expired in Aruba for Van der Sloot to be charged again.

“There are some things that don’t make sense,” the researcher said, “they just don’t add up.”

“There’s nothing more to do,” but I’ll always wonder.