British Ministry of Defense: We will conduct reconnaissance flights over the Gaza Strip to help locate the hostages

    NNA – The British Ministry of Defense announced that ldquo;the British army will conduct reconnaissance flights over the Gaza Strip to help locate hostages held by Hamas,rdquo; according to ldquo;Russia Today.rdquo;

    ldquo;In support of ongoing hostage rescue activities, the British Ministry of Defense will conduct reconnaissance flights over the eastern Mediterranean, including working in the airspace over Israel and Gaza,rdquo; the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement published on Saturday evening.

    The ministry confirmed that quot;the surveillance aircraft will be unarmed, and will not have any combat role, and thenbsp;mission will only be to determine the location of the hostages.quot;

    According to the statement, quot;information related to the rescue of the hostages will be passed only to the concernednbsp;authorities responsible for the rescue of the hostages.quot;

    London did not announce the number of Britons who were taken hostage.

