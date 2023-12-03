Rory McIlroy backs controversial recoil of golf balls for professional AND amateur players – meaning balls will travel less in the air – but claims “money talks” to attack manufacturers and elites.

Rory McIlroy has backed plans to limit the distance golf balls travel in the air

Reported plans would include the introduction of new golf balls that would fly 15 yards shorter.

At first he was in favor of the changes applying only to elite players.

Rory McIlroy has backed plans to universally “roll back” the golf ball, claiming this will put the sport “back on the path to sustainability”.

However, he stated that these are “money negotiations” when accusing manufacturers and other professionals of pushing for changes that affect everyone.

Golf’s rule makers announced controversial plans in March to reduce the distances traveled by balls in the elite phase of the game, but now they want the restrictions to apply to regular players as well.

The United States Golf Association and the R&A want tournaments to use golf balls that travel 15 yards less in the air because of increasing distances, fearing that courses would otherwise have to be lengthened.

They originally wanted to bifurcate the golf ball, which meant that professionals and amateurs would hit different balls based on the ‘Model Local Rule’.

However, a report from golf summary suggests that the United States Golf Association and R&A will announce changes to reduce the distance for elite and recreational players, meaning balls will not be forked.

I don’t understand the anger about the golf ball recoiling. It will make no difference to the average golfer and will put golf back on the path to sustainability. It will also help restore certain skills in the professional game that have been eradicated over the last two decades… -Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) December 3, 2023

However, he was originally against the idea of ​​the changes affecting fans, something he believes other elite players and manufacturers have pushed for.

Key terms explained ‘Rollback’: changes that mean balls that travel less will be used.

‘Bifurcation’: A situation where professional and amateur golfers use different equipment. The “rollback” was originally supposed to only affect elite players, but it won’t affect people at all levels, meaning they are not “forked.”

And McIlroy has supported the proposals, which would likely only come into force from 2026.

‘I don’t understand the anger about the golf ball recoiling. It will make no difference to the average golfer and will put golf back on the path to sustainability,” McIlroy wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

‘It will also help bring back certain skills in the professional game that have been eradicated over the last two decades.

“People who are upset about this decision shouldn’t be angry at the governing bodies, they should be angry at the elite pros and club/ball manufacturers because they didn’t want the fork.”

McIlroy originally supported the fork because he did not want amateur players to be affected.

He believes that manufacturers and other elite professionals are responsible for the lack of forking, which was the “logical” answer.

He added: “Elite professionals and ball manufacturers think that forking would negatively affect their results, when in reality the game is already forked.” Do you think we play the same thing as you?

‘They pressured the governing bodies to repeal it to a lesser extent for everyone. Forking was the logical answer for everyone, but once again in this game money talks.’

Bryson DeChambeau opposed the idea of ​​rolling back the golf ball, even though players hitting it further threaten the future of some courses.

Course architects have generally been in favor of the changes, which would help prevent players from overtaking the courses.

In general, professional golfers have been against this measure.

In March, Bryson DeChambeau said, “I think it’s the most egregious thing you can do to golf.” It’s not about rolling golf balls backwards; it’s about making golf courses more difficult.

“I think it’s the least imaginative and boring thing you can do. Everyone wants to see people go further. That’s part of the reason a lot of people like what I do.”

To prevent courses from becoming obsolete and golfers hitting harder, expanding courses requires resources and space that are sometimes insurmountable.