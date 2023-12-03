Supernatural star Mark Sheppard, 59, has SIX ‘massive’ heart attacks and is resuscitated FOUR TIMES after collapsing in his kitchen: Actor reveals his wife saved his life and feels ‘humbled’

Sheppard, 59, gave details about his brush with death through an Instagram post.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Supernatural star Mark Sheppard revealed he recently suffered six “massive” heart attacks and had to be resuscitated four times after collapsing in his kitchen.

The 59-year-old actor credited his wife Sarah Louise Fudge for saving his life and said he felt “humbled” by the near-death experience.

On Saturday he posted a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed, looking disheveled, with several heart monitoring devices attached to his chest.

‘You will not believe this!’ the father of three told his 1.7 million Instagram followers in the post.

Supernatural star Mark Sheppard revealed he suffered six “massive” heart attacks and was resuscitated four times after collapsing in his kitchen. (Image from Sheppard’s Instagram)

Yesterday I was on my way to an appointment when I collapsed in the kitchen.

‘Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from the dead four times, I apparently had 100 percent blockage in my LAD. The widow.

‘If it wasn’t for my wife, Mullholland’s @losangelesfiredepartment and the amazing staff at @providencecalifornia St Joseph’s, I wouldn’t be writing this.

‘My chances of survival were practically nil. I feel great. Humiliated once again. Home tomorrow! #familiaspn

The LAD is the largest coronary artery and carries nearly 50 percent of the blood to the heart, according to New York/Columbia Presbyterian University Irving Medical Center.

A “widowmaker” is a colloquial term for when this artery becomes blocked, and is one of the deadliest forms of cardiac arrest.