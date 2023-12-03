Sun. Dec 3rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    ISF: Thwarting the smuggling of 38 persons of Syrian nationality across the sea by the Halba Judicial Unit

    NNA – Thenbsp;Internal Security Forces#39; General Directorate issued the following statement on Sunday:nbsp;ldquo;As part of the daily follow-up carried out by the Internal Security Forces to limit illegal migration operations across the sea, information was available to the Halba Judicial Unit in the Judicial Policenbsp;about a group of people of Syrian nationality hiding inside a building in the Wadi Al-Rayhan – Akkar locality, waiting to be smuggled to Europe via the boats of death.quot;

    quot;On 11/30/2023, an ISFnbsp;force raided the aforementioned place, arresting 38 persons of Syrian nationality, including 5nbsp;minors,quot; the statement added, noting that 2 Lebanese citizens were also arrested in connection with the case, andnbsp;investigations are currently underway into the incident.

