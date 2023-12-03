Al-Qassam: We blew up a minefield in an Israeli foot force of 8 soldiers

NNA – The quot;Al-Qassam Brigadesquot;, the military wing of the Hamas movement, announced today the detonation of a minefield in an Israeli foot force consisting of 8 soldiers, and all of them were killed.

The Brigades said in a brief statement reported by ldquo;Russia Todayrdquo;: ldquo;The Al-Qassam Mujahideen were able to detonate a minefield in a Zionist foot force consisting of 8 soldiers, and then those who remained alive were finished off from a distance of zero northeast of the city of Khan Yunis.rdquo;

Earlier, the quot;Al-Qassam Brigadesquot;nbsp;said that it targeted the Israeli army east of the quot;Magenquot; settlement with a missile barrage, and bombed a gathering of Israeli soldiers east of Khan Yunis with mortar shells, and another gathering east of Deir al-Balah with heavy-caliber mortar shells.

The Brigades also revealed the detonation of 3 explosive devices by a force of 60 Israeli soldiers, at their concentration point east of the Juhr al-Dik area in the central Gaza Strip.

