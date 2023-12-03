Nine killed in an attack on a bus in northern Pakistan

NNA – Nine people were killed, including two off-duty army personnel, when gunmen opened fire on a bus in northern Pakistan, causing it to collide with a truck and burst into flames, officials said Sunday.

The bus was attacked by at least five gunmen from both sides at around 18:30 local time (13:30 GMT) on Saturday.

quot;After the shooting, the bus went out of control and collided with an oncoming truck. The two vehicles then caught fire. The two drivers are among the victims,quot; said a senior government official in the region, Arif Ahmed Khan.

He confirmed that eight people were killed at the scene, while one person died later in the hospital as a result of his injury.

Among the dead were two soldiers who were on leave, while 25 people were injured.

