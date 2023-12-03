Sun. Dec 3rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Nine killed in an attack on a bus in northern Pakistan

    By

    Dec 3, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – Nine people were killed, including two off-duty army personnel, when gunmen opened fire on a bus in northern Pakistan, causing it to collide with a truck and burst into flames, officials said Sunday.

    The bus was attacked by at least five gunmen from both sides at around 18:30 local time (13:30 GMT) on Saturday.

    quot;After the shooting, the bus went out of control and collided with an oncoming truck. The two vehicles then caught fire. The two drivers are among the victims,quot; said a senior government official in the region, Arif Ahmed Khan.

    He confirmed that eight people were killed at the scene, while one person died later in the hospital as a result of his injury.

    Among the dead were two soldiers who were on leave, while 25 people were injured.

    nbsp;

    ==============

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    New Zealand U-turns on planned smoking ban

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    Paris attack suspect had expressed ‘hard-core Islamic State ideology’

    Dec 3, 2023
    News

    Essequibo referendum: Is Venezuela about to seize part of Guyana?

    Dec 3, 2023

    You missed

    Breaking News

    New Zealand U-turns on planned smoking ban

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    Paris attack suspect had expressed ‘hard-core Islamic State ideology’

    Dec 3, 2023
    News

    Essequibo referendum: Is Venezuela about to seize part of Guyana?

    Dec 3, 2023
    News

    Strictly’s Dianne Buswell left ‘gutted’ after iconic Dirty Dancing lift with Bobby Brazier ‘didn’t go to plan’

    Dec 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy